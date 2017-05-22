Pippa Middleton recycled at item from Kate's wedding and we love her for it.

Fashion experts may be drawing similarities between Pippa and sister Kate Middleton’s wedding days – but it’s the bride’s earrings that really look familiar.

The keen eyes at The Telegraph noticed that as Pippa married James Matthews on Saturday she was wearing the same diamond drop earrings she wore as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

While it wouldn't surprise us if the bride simply took the opportunity to show off the pear-cut diamond earrings one more time, they may just have a more sentimental purpose.

If the 33-year-old had wanted to walk the aisle with a traditional something old, new, borrowed and blue then those earrings would make for a perfect 'something old'.

They're not just any old pair either - The Telegraph reports the earrings were custom-made by designer Robinson Pelham specifically for the 2011 Royal wedding.

The earrings set off Pippa's tiara and hairpiece - also by Robinson Pelham - perfectly and were gorgeous accompaniments to her Giles Deacon-designed lace wedding gown.

Did you have a something old, new, borrowed and blue at your wedding?