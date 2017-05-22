The real reason there were no bridesmaids at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to stockbroker James Matthews on the weekend had it all. Celebrity guests, a reported 20,000 canapes and misbehaving children.

But there was one wedding staple that was missing that you may have noticed.

Bridesmaids.

Aside from some very adorable (if cheeky) looking flowergirls and page boys, Middleton didn't have the typical squad by her side - and it's all to do with ancient rules.

In the UK, the term 'maid of honour' originally referred to the female attendant of a Queen before it later became a term associated with weddings. Bridesmaids were chosen from unmarried women of "marrigeable age" related or known to the bride and groom, but marital status is now generally not considered in eligibility.