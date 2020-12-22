Pink’s ‘poop sandwich’ of a year continues as the singer ends up in hospital, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Pink’s ‘poop sandwich’ of a year continues as the singer ends up in hospital, again.

Pink isn't exactly having the best year.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer shared she has ended up in hospital (again) after fracturing her ankle.

"As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year," she began the post, perfectly summarising 2020.

"I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle! Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!" she joked.

"I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Celebs of the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner were quick to comment on Pink's post and wish her a speedy recovery.

"Oh babe!! I’m so sorry … I hope you heal quickly," Reese Witherspoon wrote.

"You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X," Jennifer Garner commented.