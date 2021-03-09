The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 10.

Queen 'saddened' by Sussexes experiences.

Queen Elizabeth says the royals are saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address claims about a racist remark about their son.

Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on US television on Sunday, accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered self-harm.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on behalf of the Queen.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Prince Charles was questioned about the interview while visiting a church in London the morning after the UK watched the tell-all.

According to The Express's royal reporter Richard Palmer, Prince Charles "chuckled and carried on walking."