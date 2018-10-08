Physical or chemical sunscreen: How to know which type of sunscreen to put on your face.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

So, we all know we’re meant to wear sunscreen on our faces everyday, yeah?

*Starts slowly backing away into a cave of shame where there are no sun rays.

It’s OK, you won’t get in trouble, but we all must promise each other we’ll slap on facial sunscreen every day from here on out.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been a bit lazy in the face sunscreen department but recently decided to get on board… so you went to the shops to where the sunscreens live, only to be figuratively bowled over by the sheer number of bottles on the shelves.

Said bottles can be split into two confusing groups: Chemical sunscreens and physical sunscreens.

But how do you know which one to put on your face?

To decode to mumbo jumbo, we asked Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty editor of 15 years Leigh Campbell for some much needed help. She went ahead and explained everything you need to know about chemical and physical sunscreens on the You Beauty podcast (get it in your ears below…)

Why you need to wear sunscreen on your face everyday.

Long story short, the sun can damage your skin whether you’re indoors or outside, when the sun’s shining or on a cloudy day.

“If you drive, most people age on the right side because that’s where the sun will get you when you’re not wearing sunscreen… and if you work in an office with a window, that’s magnifying the rays, so you do need to wear SPF everyday, even when you’re in doors,” Leigh said.

You also need to apply a good amount of it to adequately protect your skin.

“You need to use a teaspoon of sunscreen on your face to be covered. That’s the problem, people aren’t using enough.”

What is chemical sunscreen?

“The vast majority of sunscreens on the market are chemical, and chemical sunscreens contain, you guessed it, chemicals,” Leigh said.

“What a chemical sunscreen is doing is, it takes the UV rays and converts them in the skin with a chemical reaction. It kills the rays, but when it’s doing that, it’s releasing heat from the skin.”

Leigh said the pros of chemical sunscreens are:

They’re thinner in texture.

Easier to apply.

Look beautiful and seamless under makeup.

That said, chemical sunscreen aren’t for everyone.

“Why they can get a bad rap, particularly for sunscreen for your face, is because the heat from the chemical reaction process can make pigmentation worse. That’s why a lot of women who have hormonal melasma or pigmentation, they’ll go for a physical.”

Best chemical face sunscreens.

Here are the chemical face sunscreens Leigh reckons are ace.