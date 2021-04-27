7 photos that show the stark reality of what's happening in India right now.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing mass devastation in India, a country with a population of 1.3 billion, as their under-funded hospitals have become overwhelmed by their record-breaking surge in infections.

On Monday, the country recorded a new world record for daily COVID-19 infections for the fifth consecutive day at over 350,000.

Infected people have been left grasping for air as hospitals are suffering mass-oxygen shortages.

Below are seven photos that show the stark reality of the crisis unfolding in India right now.

1.

Across the country, mass cremations for victims of COVID-19 are now taking place. This photo was taken at a crematorium in New Delhi on April 26, 2021.

A view of a ground showing funeral pyres during a mass cremation of victims, who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in New Delhi on April 26, 2021. Image: Getty.

2.

Hospitals are suffering from a severe lack of oxygen, leaving some patients struggling to breathe to be treated with emergency oxygen tankers that have been sent via express trains. This photo was taken in Pradesh, India on April 24, 2021.

A Covid-19 patient gets oxygen on the spot provided by Sikh Organization. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in Delhi NCR to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. Image: Getty.