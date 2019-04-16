Why a photo taken outside Notre Dame hours before the fire is going viral.

A photo of what appears to be a father dancing with his daughter outside Notre Dame just an hour before it was engulfed in flames.
Brooke Windsor, the woman who took the photo, posted it Twitter as the disaster unfolded.
“I took this photo as we were leaving
#NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire,” she wrote.
“I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had,” she added.
She finalised the tweet by asking Twitter to help the photo go viral, so that the father and daughter can keep the special image.
“Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this,” she wrote.
The tweet has since gone viral, with over 48,000 likes and 26,000 retweets, with many trying their best to spread the photo far and wide.
Someday that little girl will recreate this beautiful picture with her own child in front of a freshly repaired Notre Dame Cathedral!
— Vin Kohl (@VinKohl) April 16, 2019
This is going to become THAT photo.
— Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) April 16, 2019
So sad to see the building looking serine and safe in the sun. Just before this dreadful disaster.
— Theodora Wayte (@Theodora8) April 16, 2019
Top Comments
I don't get it. What's so special about this photo it went viral? Just some people having good time near Notre Dame church, i think there are many photos like this one
I don't get why you don't get it - it's gone viral to try and help the people in the forefront of the photograph see it online. It's a great shot in and of it itself but the fact it was taken before a moment in history that will be forever remembered make's it even more interesting. There's not much to misunderstand here.
I had exactly the same response. I clicked on this story in the hope of finding out and I'm still confused. It's a nice picture, but it's basically a dime a dozen. You really have to bend over backward to turn this into a narrative that makes it more than just another picture with a nice backdrop.
It's a nice picture though, and I'm sure the guy was happy to get a copy.
Maybe it would help if your article showed the full picture?