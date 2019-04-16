Why a photo taken outside Notre Dame hours before the fire is going viral.

A photo of what appears to be a father dancing with his daughter outside Notre Dame just an hour before it was engulfed in flames.

Brooke Windsor, the woman who took the photo, posted it Twitter as the disaster unfolded.

“I took this photo as we were leaving # NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire,” she wrote.

“I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had,” she added.

She finalised the tweet by asking Twitter to help the photo go viral, so that the father and daughter can keep the special image.

“Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this,” she wrote.

The tweet has since gone viral, with over 48,000 likes and 26,000 retweets, with many trying their best to spread the photo far and wide.

Someday that little girl will recreate this beautiful picture with her own child in front of a freshly repaired Notre Dame Cathedral! — Vin Kohl (@VinKohl) April 16, 2019

This is going to become THAT photo. — Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) April 16, 2019