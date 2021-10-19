"I’m learning to take this slower lifestyle in." What Phoebe Burgess' life looks like now.

These days, Phoebe Burgess is living her life at a slower pace.

Having relocated to the Southern Highlands of New South Wales in 2019, the influencer and former journalist spends her days surrounded by nature and animals with her two children, Poppy and Billy.

It's no secret that Phoebe has had a tumultuous few years. Previously based in Sydney, the 32-year-old was married to South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess, and their life looked pretty glamorous from the outside.

But in 2018, her former spouse was accused of exposing himself to a female fan while on a video call. It was later revealed he had also had a weeks-long affair with a Melbourne woman the year prior. That's only touching on some of his alleged transgressions.

Earlier this month, the NRL player was given a shot at his own redemption story - appearing on, and ultimately winning, the reality TV show SAS Australia.

"I don't think I was the greatest husband at times. I embarrassed my wife," he said on the program.

Over the weekend, Phoebe shared her version of events in an interview published by The Weekend Australian Magazine. She detailed concerning allegations about Sam's conduct and the NRL's efforts to cover it up.

But this is a story about Phoebe, and what her life looks like now.

Speaking to Mamamia, the mum-of-two and L'Occitane ambassador shares a typical day in the countryside, miles away from her former 'WAG' life.

Phoebe's morning starts early, in quite possibly the most quintessential country way.

"We are up with the rooster, "Blueberry Cocka-Doodle Do" (the kids named it) and Billy. Those two wake up at the same every morning around 6.45am," she shared.