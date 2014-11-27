Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Phillip Hughes still critical

Cricketer Phillip Hughes remains in a critical condition after being struck on the head by a cricket ball while playing in a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday afternoon.

Cricket Australia team doctor, Peter Brukner, said last night that the 25-year-old remained in an induced coma.

“Phillip’s condition is unchanged and he remains critical,” Dr Brukner said.

“If there are any further developments we will let you know immediately.”

Questions now have emerged over the time it took for an emergency response to Phillip Hughes with Fairfax Media reporting that it took more than an hour from when Hughes was struck by the ball until he arrived at St Vincent’s Hospital for emergency surgery.



2. Ferguson officer Darren Wilson first interview

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in the US suburb of Ferguson has given his first interview saying there was “no way” that teenager Michael Brown had his hands up right before he was killed.

One of the core controversies of the case has been the theory that Brown held up his hands to signal his surrender. Wilson said they were “incorrect.”

“The reason I have a clean conscience is I know I did my job right,” Wilson said saying he would have taken the same actions had Brown, who was black, been a white man.

3. Michael Brown’s parents respond

The parents of Michael Brown have responded to the interview on CBS’s Today Show saying that Wilson’s description of their son was crazy.

“For one, my son, he respected law enforcement. Two, who in their right mind would rush or charge at a police officer that has his gun drawn? It sounds crazy.”

The family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said they intend to explore a civil or federal suit. “We’re just going to keep fighting and pray for a better outcome,” Michael Brown Sr. said.



4. Rapists continue to serve in Defence

A taskforce has found that more than 1100 alleged perpetrators of sexual and other abuse continue to serve in the military and are unlikely ever to face punishment

The Defence Abuse Response Taskforce urged the government to hold a Royal Commission into some of the most severe cases.

Defence Minister David Johnston told Fairfax Media the government would consider “very carefully” the call for a Royal Commission.

The report from the taskforce found at least 36 women who said they had been raped or sexually abused at ADFA between 1991 and 1998, and that 13 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse at ADFA in the 1990s ware still serving with the military.

Air Chief Marshal Binskin said the ADF remained “committed to action against alleged abusers”.

But, reports Fairfax Media he said many of the alleged victims have made it clear to the taskforce they did not want to formally pursue any further action and the ADF had a responsibility to fulfill their wishes.

5. Merry-Go-Round baby

A toddler in Adelaide has been badly burned by a merry-go-round in a park.