Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Macksville ready to say good-bye to Phillip Hughes

The NSW town of Macksville will today host the funeral of Phillip Hughes.

The service, which will be broadcast on Channel 9 and ABC News 24 as well as Fairfax and ABC radio, will begin with the tones of Youth Group’s Forever Young.

Over 5000 people are expected to attend the funeral which will hear a tribute from Michael Clarke. Clarke who has been in the town preparing for the funeral for several days will also be pallbearer along with Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper, as well as Hughes’ father Greg and brother Jason.

Fairfax Media reports that the family has decreed 80% of mourners inside the hall should be locals.

The streets which are lined with photos, bats, messages and memorabilia to the batsman will see a procession down Wallace Street ending at the Pacific Highway.

A private function will follow for invited guests only.

It is expected that the Australian and Southern Stars squads will attend along with Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne among others.

The Daily Mail reports that the family of Phillip Hughes have said they are looking forward to greeting NSW bowler Sean Abbott and giving him a hug to tell him everything is okay”.



2. Toddler dies after car rolls down driveway

A toddler has died after a car has rolled down the driveway of her home in the Adelaide Hills and struck her.

There was no one in the car when it started rolling.

The 18-month old girl was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died shortly after arriving.

Police say the child’s mother was also hit but sustained non-life threatening injuries.



3. Cyber-bullying laws

New laws to be introduced to parlimaent today will see social media companies will face fines of up to $17,000 a day if they repeatedly refuse to take down bullying material.