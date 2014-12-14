Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

BREAKING: Newborn baby found alive and well after being taken from home in Canberra.

Police are reporting that the nine-week-old baby taken from a home in O’Malley, in Canberra this morning has been found safe.

They are now urging for anyone with further information to come forward and contact crime stoppers.

The baby’s father, Gary Gordon, is yet to be found and is wanted for questioning.

Two dead and one rescued after boat capsizes in Botany Bay.

Two men are dead and one in a critical condition after their boat capsized in Botany Bay this afternoon. The rescued man was picked up by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and it is being reported that CPR was performed on him while onboard.

The boat was just east of the Sydney Airport runway when it was swamped by a wave.

The identities of the men remain unknown. More details to come.

Phillip Hughes’ family says thank you.

The family of deceased cricket player Phillip Hughes have taken out full-page ads in News Corp papers around the country today to say thanks to the Australian public. It reads:

Words cannot express our sorrow at Phillip’s passing, but your love and support has given us great strength at this very difficult time. Gregory, Virginia, Jason and Megan Hughes wish to express our sincere appreciation to the people of Australia following the passing of our dearly beloved son and brother, Phillip. In particular we wish to thank: Our family and friends for being here for us. The community of Macksville including Fr Michael Alcock, the management and staff of the Macksville Ex-Services Club and Macksville High School. Michael Clarke, past and present Australian and State cricketers and the extended Australian cricket family. Cricket Australia, South Australian Cricket Association and Cricket NSW. St Vincent’s Hospital and the wonderful medical staff who cared for Phillip.

Young Sydney women fly to Syria to become IS brides.

Reports have emerged that two young Australian women, aged 18 and 20, left the country over a fortnight ago with plans to join Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Intelligence agencies believe they are planning to offer themselves as jihadi brides. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has said the number of Australian women joining extremist groups overseas is “deeply, deeply concerning.”

Talking to Sky News, Miss Bishop said that families and communities are the “first line of defence” against protecting these women.

“They’ll be the ones that can detect changes in behaviour, or determine what their children are up to.

“They are seemingly young Australians who think they are going off on an adventure – well they’re not. They’re joining terrorist organisations that are carrying out shockingly brutal attacks.”

Government set to announce cuts to 175 agencies.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is set to announce the axing of 175 government agencies on Monday, as part of the Government’s budget progress update.

Mathias Cormann

The cuts will see the government save over half a billion dollars over four years, the ABC reports.

Some of the agencies on the cutting board include the Diabetes Advisory Group, Anzac Centenary Public Fund Board and the Local Government Ministers Forum.

“The goal is to ensure the Government is as big as it needs to be but as small as it can be,” Mr Cormann told Sky News.



Australian teen Deon Kenzie is the world’s fastest man in his class.

Tasmanian 18 year old has broken the world para-athletics record by almost a second, running 1500 metres in 04:08:51.

Kenzie, who has cerebal palsy which affects the right side of his body runs in the T38 class.

Deon Kenzie.

He came close to breaking the world record last October but missed out by milliseconds.

Kenzie’s coach, Mike Gunson is full of praise for the mental toughness of the teen.