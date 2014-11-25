It is one year since the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes.

Today marks one year since the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes.

Hughes was batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match when he was struck in the neck by a ball bowled by NSW quick Sean Abbott.

The injury caused a haemorrhage to the brain and Hughes died two days later, just days short of his 26th birthday, sending the cricketing world into shock.

The first anniversary of Phillip Hughes’s death coincides with the start of Australia’s Test match against New Zealand in Adelaide today.

Just after 4.00pm (ACDT) at Adelaide Oval a tribute to Phillip Hughes will be played on the big screen.

A year ago we published this tribute to Phillip Hughes written by our Editor in Chief Jamila Rizvi.

It seems timely to re-publish it today to remember this great Australian cricketer who had such a bright future ahead of him.

May he rest in peace.

By Jamila Rizvi.

This Sunday would have been cricketer, Phillip Hughes’ 26th birthday.

I know that being 25-years-old made the sportsman very much a man. But I think in all our eyes today, he was just a boy.

A boy who could have been anyone’s son or brother or friend. A cheeky, warm and determined bloke who was spending a beautiful spring day in the sunshine playing cricket with his mates. A boy who has been robbed of his chance at what would have been an incredibly bright and happy future.



Phillip Hughes died this afternoon following a withdrawal of life support at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. The cricketer had not been able to breathe on his own after being struck by a regulation bouncer on Tuesday, during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and NSW.

Hughes collapsed at the crease when he was knocked unconscious by a ball that hit his head just under the helmet line, behind his left ear. Cricket fans stood with their hearts in their mouths, as he was carried behind the screens and resuscitation attempts made while waiting for an ambulance.

These past 48 hours it has been as if the whole nation was preparing itself for the worst. As the young cricketer battled for his life, children in schools all over Australia crafted get-well cards and well-wishers sent tweets of support and prayer.

Tragically, it wasn’t enough.

Surrounded by friends and family, Phillip Hughes passed away earlier today, as a procession of Australia’s most celebrated sportsmen, past and present, filed in and out of his hospital room.

For me, the tears were fast and immediate. And I know I am not alone in the grief that has almost taken me by surprise.

I have never met Phillip Hughes but like so many cricket fans, I admired his incredible eye, his unorthodox style and his outstanding timing.

I liked that his nickname was Boof or Hughesy; quintessentially Australian and affectionately teasing. I enjoyed listening to his interviews; so full of determination and optimism, even when his game wasn’t at its best. I was heartened by the efforts of this country kid; the son of a banana farmer, who celebrated his test debut in 2009 by doing a lap of the local oval in the back of a ute.