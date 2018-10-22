Why Philadelphia is a diverse foodie's heaven you should definitely put on your bucket list.

Philadelphia is a city known for many firsts – it’s America’s first World Heritage City and it’s where the American Constitution was written.

It’s a city immersed in history – rich with diverse neighbourhoods, soulful music, art and entertainment, and a fanatic love of sports. The city celebrates it all… but the real hidden gem of Philadelphia is the indulgent food scene it has to offer.

Eating seasonally is a signature Philadelphian trend, as locals feel all four seasons, so menus consist of fresh, distinct, seasonal dishes that complement the climate.

With so much to offer, it’s important to note Philadelphia is well-worth a visit alone for an indulgent experience to explore a fusion of vibrant meals from all over the globe in this diverse American city.

Conveniently located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square is a no-brainer for a fellow foodie; if not for a memorable steak at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which is perfectly placed next to the hotel, than for the proximity to various fine dining establishments, endless shopping options, historic landmarks and museums attractions.

EAT.

Breakfast at High Street on Market.

Kickstart the morning at this cosy café with an extensive menu that covers both savoury and sweet. Menu favourites includes the Philadelphia Fog (aka chai latte, house made ginger yogurt) and The Forager breakfast sandwich. Or you can’t go past a fresh croissant with coffee gravy. With all the pastries made from scratch daily, it's the perfect excuse to take away some treats to enjoy while exploring Philly.