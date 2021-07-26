The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday July 27.

NSW vaccine program overhauled and two more deaths as Sydney cases remain high.

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Sydney, as NSW overhauls its vaccination rollout.

NSW Health confirmed a woman in her 80s had died at her home in Pendle Hill in Sydney's west on Monday afternoon, while a man, also in his 80s, died at Campbelltown Hospital.

The deaths take the toll from the state's latest outbreak to 10, and come a day after a Sydney-based Brazilian student in her 30s became the youngest woman to die of COVID-19 in Australia.

NSW recorded 145 new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, with southwest Sydney remaining the main area of concern for authorities.

Tighter restrictions could be announced in Campsie after several new #COVID19 exposure sites were listed in the area. #9Today pic.twitter.com/rs8HgDJog6 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 26, 2021

Western Sydney Local Health District on Monday announced pop-up clinics will be set up across the Merrylands and Guildford area for three weeks for AstraZeneca vaccinations.

All people aged over 40 will be able to receive the jab without a GP referral.

NSW Health is looking at options to lower the age limit.

Meanwhile, frontline workers for Woolworths, Aldi, Coles and Metcash in Fairfield, Liverpool, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland and Blacktown will from this week gain priority access to the Pfizer vaccine.

This includes workers in supermarkets, warehouses and online retail centres who cannot do their job from home. The jab will be available to them at the Sydney Olympic Park hub.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government would this week settle on its post-July plans.