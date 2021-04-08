The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday April 9.

This post deals with sexual assault and child sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Australia's COVID-19 vaccine timeline in doubt.

Australians may not receive their first COVID-19 jab by the end of October as initially planned, with the federal government advising those under 50 not to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

European authorities have identified a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, prompting Australia's drug regulators to hold urgent meetings to consider their findings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison received recommendations from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Thursday night and moved to make Pfizer the vaccine of choice for people under 50.

The recommendations were made out of an "abundance of caution", he said, with the rare yet serious side effects more commonly found in younger people.

Image: ABC.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said the adverse reaction appeared in four to six cases per million vaccine doses and had a 25 per cent death rate.

ATAGI also recommended those under the age of 50 who have received their first AstraZeneca jab proceed with their second, as the medical advice indicates the rare blood clots only develop after the first dose.

Only where the benefit clearly outweighs the risk should an initial AstraZeneca dose be administered to someone under the age of 50.

"Ultimately here, the choice is with individual Australians and their doctor," Mr Morrison said.