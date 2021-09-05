The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 6.

Australia soon to be awash in Pfizer doses.

A wave of COVID-19 vaccination doses is about to sweep Australia's states and territories.

The 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine secured by the federal government from Singapore have been given the tick of approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and are being dispatched.

The first instalment of four million Pfizer doses from the UK have arrived last night in Sydney, with the rest due throughout September.

The initial shipment was supposed to be 290,000 doses, but is actually 450,000 doses.

First shipment of the Pfizer vaccine secured under UK deal lands in Australia https://t.co/UwVjpucutu — ABC News (@abcnews) September 5, 2021

"So the additional supplies are really reassuring," Dr Bennett told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

"We would just like to encourage all Australians, given the circumstances, to book in and go and get their first doses as soon as possible."

The additional supplies will support the national COVID-19 response plan to get to 70 and 80 per cent vaccination targets to enable restrictions to be eased.

So far, more than 35 per cent of the eligible population aged over 16 is fully vaccinated with two doses.

However, it would appear that the boundaries laid out in the plan are not set in stone.

"The national plan is designed to give us a framework on which to operate from," federal minister Stuart Robert told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

But he conceded the plan may change with circumstances.