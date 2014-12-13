Why dog-friendly offices are good for your health

Sydney hair salon Edwards and Co is also pet-friendly (Image: Mia Freedman)

By EMMA YOUNGER

It has long been said that dogs are a man’s best friend, but they are increasingly becoming good company in the workplace.

A number of employers now allow staff to bring their pets in to work which some experts believe could boost morale and improve health.

The $10 haircare product celebrities are stealing from their pets

One of those employers is South Melbourne web development agency Incsub. The company’s owner, James Farmer, has brought his shih-tzu maltese cross, Didge, to the office for the past five years.

“He’s part of the furniture,” he said. “I just think it might make people enjoy coming to work a bit more, hopefully.”

Mr Farmer said Didge can also put his clients at ease. "People who come in to visit us seem to love him being here," he said.

"It sets a tone and it's a little bit more casual that you know it's an enjoyable place to be rather than a place of work where everything's dead serious."

Health researchers want you to stop working so late.

A study published in the United States in 2012 found dogs in the workplace could lower stress and boost job satisfaction.

Dr Bruce Bolam from VicHealth said dogs were also good for physical health.