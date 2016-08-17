Australian police warn women to protect themselves from nude photo website.

As public outrage grows over a “vile” internet forum where men are trading intimate photos of Australian women without their consent, the Australian Federal Police have vowed to investigate.

The website’s thousands of photos are sorted by location, with folders for specific suburbs and, perhaps more disturbingly, high schools, as revealed last week by Mamamia.

“The Australian Federal Police is aware of the existence of a website which encourages users to upload images of a sexual nature. A number of these images allegedly depict non-consenting and/or underage women,” they wrote in a statement released today.

“The AFP is currently liaising with its domestic and international law enforcement partners and relevant government agencies to evaluate this matter and to determine appropriate courses of action.”

"Aussie sluts" site victim speaks to Channel 7

The site is hosted on international servers, which means it can not be shut down by Australian authorities, but individuals whose photos have been shared are encouraged to contact police.

People sharing the images could still be prosecuted though, the AFP warned.

“It is important to note that creating, accessing or distributing child pornography is a serious offence, even if you are a child yourself.”

The investigation will be a joint operation between state and federal police, with NSW Police echoing the warning that users of the site could be arrested and charged.