Content warning: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be distressing to readers.
On the evening of August 10, 2017, Danish inventor Peter Madsen sent a text message to his wife from the waters off Copenhagen: “I am on an adventure on the Nautilus [submarine]. All is well. Sailing in calm seas and moonlight. Not diving. Kisses and hugs to the cats.”
Metres away on his privately built vessel lay the body of Kim Wall, a freelance journalist who he had murdered just 20 minutes earlier.
Watch: The man who killed Kim Wall.
In April 2018, Madsen, 47, was sentenced to the maximum 16 years in prison without parole over the death of the 30-year-old Swede. After a 12-day trial, Copenhagen City Court Judge Anette Burkø and two jurors found the eccentric millionaire guilty of premeditated murder, aggravated sexual assault and desecrating a corpse.
Madsen maintained his innocence throughout the case, claiming the death was an accident. But in an upcoming documentary series, The Secret Recordings with Peter Madsen, he reportedly confesses.
According to Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, the series is based on more than 20 hours of telephone interviews with Madsen from prison, which were taped without his knowledge. In one recording, when asked if he murdered Wall, he responds: “Yes.”
“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me.”