In 1977, Peter Garrett escaped a house fire. Then he realised his mother was still inside.

For more than 40 years, Peter Garrett has been a familiar face in Australia.

The now 68-year-old, who is the frontman of Australian rock band Midnight Oil, has made a name for himself in both music and politics.

But before Garrett became a household name, the musician faced a difficult family tragedy.

On Tuesday night's episode of Anh's Brush With Fame, Garrett opened up about losing his mother in a house fire in April 1977.

Garrett, then a 23-year-old university student, was sleeping downstairs in the family's Sydney home when the fire broke out on the top floor.

Although Garrett attempted to save his mother Betty who was trapped upstairs, the intense flames and smoke forced him back.

"She's upstairs and I'm downstairs and I wake up and the house is on fire and I just escape," Garrett told Do.

"But then I realise what’s gone on, I try and get back in the house to go up the stairs... it’s all alight, and I can’t," he continued.

"Something like that has a big impact on you. The fact I couldn’t rescue my mum, and get her out of a burning house, stayed with me, and is still with me. That’s quite a difficult thing, even though I know rationally that I wasn’t able to [save her]. I was certainly comforted by the police and fire people about that."

Later on in the interview, Garrett shared that the incident still affects him to this day.

"There’s the trauma of it, and then there’s how you cope with it. That’s been something that’s been ongoing. Even though it meant more than anything imaginable could to me and my brothers, and it affected me in very deep ways, it hasn’t defined me, and I don’t think my mum would’ve wanted it to," he explained.

"It was a case of, okay, this has happened. It’s difficult and hard. How can you then go on and live your life fully, to honour her life as a son?"

Garrett, who joined Midnight Oil in 1973, was back on stage with the band on the night after his mother's death.

"I felt at the time that if I could do that, I wasn’t going to be marked and beaten down by the loss of someone I probably loved more than anyone else at that time," he told Do.