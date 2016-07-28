Lisa Wilkinson and husband Peter FitzSimons are currently enjoying a little European jaunt.

They’ve ticked off Athens, the French Riviera and Paris, with plenty more still to come. (Look away now if you’re shivering under your blanket dreaming of sunshine.)

It was in the City of Love (and baguettes and brie) that FitzSimons knocked over a milestone.

No, he didn’t swap his bandanna for a beret.

The author and head of the Australian Republican Movement bought his first pair of skinny jeans.

Welcome to the club Peter – you’ll never go back.

“A glass lift, a spiral staircase, and a slimmed-down hubby who just bought his first-ever pair of skinny jeans. Not much to complain about here,” Wilkinson wrote.

Why now? FitzSimons has been on a health kick for over a year and has lost a significant amount of weight. It's a 'journey' you'll be hearing a lot more about.