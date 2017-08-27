Peter Conte asked all his Australian Survivor cast mates for their thoughts on marriage equality.

It’s been debated in parliament for years. And no, it’s not the GST (thankfully – that would be hella boring to read about).

With the discussion on marriage equality leading us towards an upcoming postal vote I thought I’d use my 15 minutes of fame from Australian Survivor to weigh in on the issue.

And in speaking out I undoubtedly turned to the Australian Survivor cast to grab their thoughts. After all, I lived on an island with many of these people where we spent hours upon hours strategising, playing “who am I?” and talking about food (we really were starving).

More importantly, I especially valued their opinion because they’re 24 people who’re all vastly different and represent all walks of life – and it was because of this that I was shocked at how united everyone was in their support of marriage equality.

Within a few hours of asking the cast their opinion every one of them had gotten back to me stating they supported it (often with appropriate rainbow and coloured heart emoji’s, because gay life). And it made me wonder – what is it about these people that despite being so different, united them on this issue?

They’re all incredibly resilient and open minded. In many (if not all) of their responses, their support behind marriage equality was a no-brainer. They didn’t view marriage equality as a threat to their lives the way some organisations that oppose the notion do. And the reason why is simple. Because it isn’t a threat. It has no impact on peoples lives who aren’t gay.