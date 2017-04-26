A video of Katie Price's 11-year-old son weightlifting has left parents feuding.

Peter Andre has been forced to defend his 11-year-old son’s weightlifting after a video he shared of his children at a gym attracted criticism.
In the clip, Junior, who is the son of former glamour model Katie Price, was bench-pressing while his sisters, Princess, nine, and Amelia, three, were skipping and hiding at a gym.
While many were supportive of the family promoting an active lifestyle, others told the former popstar his children “should be running around outside not in a gym”.
“Don’t really think the gym is the place for an 11-year-old,” wrote another follower.
Addressing the backlash he received after posting the clip to Instagram last week, the 44-year-old said Junior was lifting a “featherweight”.