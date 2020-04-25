The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Pete Evans has copped a $25,000 fine for claiming a light machine can treat COVID-19.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans as received a $25,000 fine by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for claiming a light machine can treat COVID-19, the respiratory illness that has caused nearly 200,000 people to die worldwide at the time of reporting.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued two infringement notices to Peter Evans Chef Pty Ltd for allegedly breaking the Therapeutic Goods Act on social media.

The TV-famous chef did a live social media video this month in which he extolled the virtues of something called a BioCharger NG — a ‘light therapy’ device.

This guy just doesn’t get it. Pete Evans is trying to sell a $15,000 fancy light machine to vulnerable and frightened people to protect them against #COVID_19.

He is not a doctor.

He is not a scientist.

He is a chef. pic.twitter.com/q6nWb3EojB — AMA Media (@ama_media) April 10, 2020

On the brand’s website, the product is billed as “a hybrid subtle energy revitalization platform that works to optimize your health, wellness, and athletic performance by aligning and balancing the energy of every cell in your body.”

According to Evans, “it’s a pretty amazing tool” that contains “a thousand different recipes and a couple on there for Wuhan coronavirus”.

The creators of the BioCharger NG dismissed the chef's claims saying their product is "not a medical device" and the Australian Medical Association also criticised Evans’ promotion of the product, tweeting, "This guy just doesn’t get it."

Despite having no qualifications in medicine, pharmacological science or dietetics, Evans has a track record of promoting health claims that are dubious at best and harmful at worst.

Read more in our previous article: An 'energy machine' to treat COVID-19, and 6 other false health claims made by Pete Evans.

