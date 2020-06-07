OPINION: 'Pete Evans is not a truth-teller. He's just a man who makes nice salads.'

Pete Evans wants me to tell you something.

For weeks, he’s been inviting the “mainstream media” to stop misrepresenting him. The former TV chef has been claiming censorship. He’s been saying that everyone wants to silence him.

Today he gets his way.

Tonight, Channel Nine is airing a segment on 60 Minutes about the conspiracy theories that have flooded the mainstream in the era of coronavirus. The poster-child spokesperson? Pete Evans. The man once dismissed as a reality TV “celebrity chef” now considers himself a truth-teller so dangerous, he might just get assassinated.

And I’m writing this story for Mamamia and using only Pete Evans’ own endorsed words to illustrate it. Every picture in this story is a post taken from Evans’ Instagram feed, one that has 236,000 followers.

And he’s right about one thing.

He is dangerous.

Let’s start with this one.

That’s right. Pete Evans is one of the people who thinks that the coronavirus is a scam, a plot cooked up by governments across the world in a bid to control us.

And he also thinks that the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread across the world in the last 12 days are an extreme Left conspiracy, started by covert political operatives.

He does not believe that this global outpouring of grief and fury over systemic racism was sparked by the unjust murder of an African American man on the streets of Minneapolis. He doesn’t think that George Floyd’s fatherless daughter is one little girl too many who has lost a loved one at the hands of police and that people of colour the world over are raising their voices to campaign for a justice that is hundreds of years overdue.