"If I disappear." Pete Evans and his followers are now concerned he will be 'murdered'.

This Sunday night, celebrity chef and controversial public figure Pete Evans will be interviewed on 60 Minutes.

On Thursday, the program released the first preview of the special.

“Coronavirus mind games. SUNDAY on #60Mins, how fear of the global pandemic gave voice to unproven ideas on social media. Are dangerous conspiracy theories just as contagious as the virus?” read the caption on the teaser trailer.

Since it was publicly shared last night, many people have questioned the program for interviewing Evans in the first place. They’ve labelled the interview “dangerous” and “irresponsible” and have asked for it to be scrapped before it goes to air on Sunday.