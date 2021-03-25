The Pete Davidson-Bridgerton love triangle no one saw coming, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Pete Davidson-Bridgerton love triangle no one saw coming.

Dear reader, there's rumours going around that Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is dating Pete Davidson. And we honestly don't know what to believe.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Dynevor apparently invited Davidson (aka Ariana Grande's ex fiancé) to stay with her in the UK.

"Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long," an anonymous source supposedly told the publication.

"The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."

According to ELLE, Davidson was also photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on March 21. Interestingly, Dynevor has reportedly been living in Manchester with her mum.

The Sun also claimed that the pair have been spotted together near Dynevor's home in North London and in Altrincham.

However, at this stage neither Dynevor nor Davidson have confirmed the news, so it looks like it could also just be one very big and very surprising rumour.

