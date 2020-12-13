Federal MP Peta Murphy is living with incurable breast cancer. This is her letter to herself.

This feels utterly odd, writing to past me. A little like Back to the Future, but sadly, without the involvement of Michael J. Fox. It is just one more thing that I never imagined doing but that I now do because of breast cancer. Add it to the list.

So, let's start at the start. When you first find the lump in your breast, you are, of course, going to decide that you are about to die. This will not be true (...as you have probably worked out, given that future Peta is writing to you). In fact, that lump will not even be cancer. But you should know that because you take it so seriously, because you go straight to your GP and find the first available mammogram, and because you push to get in to a specialist quickly, the sneaky cancer in your right breast will eventually be uncovered. If it hadn’t been, you may not be receiving this letter from future Peta.

Sure, it won’t be entirely necessary for you to react to the news like a character from Days of Our Lives and ask through a flood of tears, "How long do I have to live?" But to be honest, it won’t be the last time you act like a drama queen. It's OK.

It doesn't feel like it right now, but you are, in fact, incredibly lucky. And never forget this (you know it, but make sure you remind yourself frequently): you are fortunate. You get in to see a specialist and are able to start your treatment quickly, you have a supportive partner and extended family, you are financially secure. Too many women in your situation do not have any of these, and in addition to dealing with being told they have cancer, are wondering if they can still work, how they will pay the bills, who will look after the children.

Your friends and family want to help. It feels very strange to have people make and deliver food for you, for bunches of flowers to turn up at the door, to receive messages of support from people you do not know well. Let them help. Again, not everyone has a network of support. Eat the food if you like it, pretend you ate it if you don't. Enjoy fresh flowers. But only answer the phone or return the messages if you want to.

You will find yourself playing the role of emotional support to other people, letting them know that your prognosis is excellent once you go through the treatment. I know you don't want to do this, but just occasionally listen to your husband Rod when he tells you to put the phone away and just enjoy going for a walk with him—you can always call people back later.

There will be moments of dark humour. Fainting while clamped into the mammogram machine will not be your finest moment. You will also yell at an unexplained group of men in suits watching you get a wire inserted into your breast before an MRI: "Who the f*** are you, and what are you doing here?" The looks on their faces will be gold. And when the plastic surgeon puts so much saline into your temporary breast implants that you can't sleep on your stomach, you'll have to go back and tell him that you were not joking when you said you wanted to 'downsize'.