28-year-old Madolline gets to travel the world for a fraction of the cost by cat sitting.

Spending money on holiday is a given. Flights, accommodation, activities, eating out for every meal – it all starts to add up very quickly.

But Brisbane born contract worker Madolline Gourley, 28, can’t understand why we are all coughing up in the thousands for hotel rooms.

She’s barely paid a cent for accommodation for the past year and half, despite four lengthy trips abroad.

Madolline is a self proclaimed cat sitter and proud of it.

She’s stayed in brand new apartments in downtown San Francisco, and traditional clay shacks in New Mexico, completely for free.

The only catch; she has to cuddle the home-owner’s cats.

“It was a turning point for me,” Madolline told Mamamia of the moment she stumbled across the lifestyle.

Within a few days she had landed her first gig and now, she can’t stop. She’s babysat at about 12 different homes.

On a Christmas stay in Boulder, Madolline found herself in a secluded mountain getaway which would of set her back tens of thousands if she’d stayed there as a paying visitor.

She estimates the apartment she got to stay in in Boston would have cost about $4,000 if she’d had to pay to stay for the same amount of time.

“There’s been suburban homes, townhouses, waterfront apartments,” Madolline said. “I’m saving probably half of what I would as a paying tourist.”