For 3 years, Madolline has travelled around Australia by cat sitting. It's saved her thousands.

When it comes to travel, Madolline Gourley knows how to save a buck or two.

The 30-year-old Brisbane web editor travels around Australia without dropping a cent on accommodation.

Her secret? It has to do with cats.

As a pet sitter, Madolline stays in people’s homes for free in exchange for looking after their fury friend.

"You don’t get paid but you can get the place to yourself for up to three months sometimes. You keep the house maintained, you look after the pets. It’s just like living your normal life but in someone else's house," she told Mamamia

Watch: The scientific differences between cat and dog people. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

She first found out about it three and half years ago from a fellow house sitter and has gone on to stay in over 30 homes around Australia and the world ever since.

"I just think it's cool that people open up their homes to strangers… and then being able to live in that house in really desirable locations for free is kind of what really sold it to me."

And now that international travel plans have been thrown out the window, Madolline says house sitting is a great way to travel around Australia for a fraction of the cost.

"House and pet sitting can be a great staycation alternative. Live it up in a nicer part of your city for a bit. Or if you wanted to get away for a long weekend, a house sit a few hours drive away might come up."

In fact since COVID, Madolline's found house sitting has become more popular.

"I guess, being limited to domestic travel, it makes you consider places you probably wouldn't have thought about when there were overseas options."

So far, it's seen her travel to places like Launceston down in Tasmania and Darwin up in the Northern Territory.