Twerking with a bin on your head in a pub toilet. We’ve all been there, right?

It would be hard for your AKA to be: ‘drunk woman in toilets with bin on head’. But, for a little while yet, until another viral video of young people behaving badly takes over the internet, that’s what one 23-year-old woman from Perth will be known as.

She says it hurts and she’s been humiliated and it’s unfair that someone posted this video without her consent.

Is she right?

For those unaware of ‘drunk woman in toilets with bin on head’, on Monday a video was posted of the 23-year-old and her friends trashing a bathroom, laughing and dancing at Botanica Bar and Bistro in Perth. With a floor covered in toilet paper and paper towels, the 23-year-old dances with an upturned bin over her head, twerks and pulls her top aside (it looks like to the camera) to reveal almost all of her breasts.

The women claim they didn’t know they were being filmed and the video has now been watched by approximately 250,000 people. They are contemplating legal action against the person who filmed and posted the video.

“I’ve just been completely humiliated by the whole of Australia,” she said to 9News. “(It’s) pretty much every girl’s worst nightmare.”

The woman says she has received death threats and been told she is worse than ISIS.

“I’ve never understood people that can get to the point that they want to commit suicide,” she said to 9News. “But I completely understand now.”

Before I heard the woman’s response, I was going to ask the obvious. The question all the tut-tutterers shook their heads and mouthed when they first saw the footage. ‘At what point does personal responsibility override the “but I was drunk” excuse?’

The 23-year-old says she is sure everyone has done something behind closed doors they are not proud of, but this was done in a public bathroom, not at a private home, and didn’t look like “fun”, it looked like a bunch of privileged women deliberately trashing someone else’ property.

