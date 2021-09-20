Our definitive ranking of 15 free experiences at this year's ﻿Perth Royal Show﻿.﻿﻿

It’s almost showtime.

It’s so close we can smell the nostalgic mix of fairy floss and fresh hay. I know you can’t wait to visit with the family, and the good news is your tickets will deliver all the fun of the fair – and then some.

The Perth Royal Show is the largest agricultural show in the west, that fills the Claremont Showground with animals, attractions, rides and exhibits. It's back again this year from 25 September to 2 October.

Perth’s biggest ticket is the best fun and great value. Heck, there's even a 25 per cent discount on all entry tickets, and an impressive 101 completely free things to see and do once you’re inside the gates.

This year a family of four can go to the show for as little as $61.10. Amazing, right?

As a parent myself, Perth’s biggest ticket is an absolute school holiday bargain. Now, I could tell you all our reasons for visiting (hint: EVERYTHING) but instead, I've ranked my definitive top 15 free experiences. If you're planning (or contemplating) taking the kids in your life, this list can help stretch your dollar further and enjoy more in your family's school holiday budget.

Here are my top 15 picks for free family fun.

Image: Perth Royal Show.

1. Bluey and Bingo Live Interactive Experience

It's on at the Community Stage each day, and will guarantee the littles in your family will lose their little minds with excitement. Get ready to play Magic Asparagus (if you know, you know), Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy and more with the lovable Aussie heeler family that have taken the world by storm.