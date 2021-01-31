Everything we know about WA's five-day hard lockdown.

Parts of Western Australia have entered a five-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive to COVID-19, WA Premier Mark McGowan announced on Sunday afternoon.

The case of community transmission ends the state's 10-month coronavirus free streak.

"Beginning at 6:00pm tonight the whole Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region will be going into full lockdown," WA Premier Mark McGowan said.

"This lockdown will last until 6:00pm on Friday."

Schools, which were due to re-open Monday, will remain closed until lockdown ends.

Restaurants will be takeaway only and pubs, playgrounds, clubs and gyms will all close. There will be no visitors to hospitals or care homes.

Weddings will be cancelled and funerals will be capped at 10 people.

McGowan said the male security guard is in his 20s and tested positive for COVID-19 after working at a quarantine hotel. The man worked on the same floor as a person infected with the UK variant of COVID-19, which is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain.

The infected security guard reported in sick on January 28 after working 12-hour shifts the previous two days. He and his household members have been placed in hotel quarantine and contact tracers are working to identify close contacts.