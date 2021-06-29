'I've always felt levels of emotional exhaustion.' I need to talk about personality burnout.

This article was originally published in The Lonely Girls Guide newsletter. You can subscribe, right here.

I have always prided myself on being able to do the most.

From as early as I can remember, my parents threw me into every form of sport they could think of.

Tennis, ice skating, athletics, swimming, dancing (lol), basketball - all of it. I was extremely bad at all of them, but never stopped.

The only reason I don’t do any of those things now is because I was so bad the coaches had to literally tell my parents they should probably take me out (R.I.P. but also very good advice).

I carried this mentality of ‘always do everything and more’ throughout high school and now, into the workforce.

The first time I heard about burnout was when I had just started working at Mamamia as a social media assistant. I was reading a piece by Keryn Donnelly titled The five symptoms of burnout every working woman needs to be aware of. As a lover of emerging trends, I clicked on it straight away. Then I saw the symptoms.

1. You physically feel emotionally exhausted

2. You’re just not motivated

3. You’re frustrated and cynical

4. You can’t concentrate or pay attention

5. You feel hopeless and apathetic

I could relate to all of these. Not only in my experience in the workforce (which had only just begun), but in my life more broadly.

Being born in this country, I was taught that everything I was offered was a blessing. I hated playing sport, but whenever my parents asked me if I wanted to quit, I always said no because I didn’t know how to stop, or whether that was even an option.

Since I was 15, I've always felt levels of emotional exhaustion. I just put it down to other factors.