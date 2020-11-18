5 easy ways to use instant photos to create the most fab personalised (and affordable) gifts.

No matter how obsessed and addicted we get to scrolling through the millions of images on social media, nothing will ever beat the nostalgia and uniqueness of physical photographs. Photos that you can hold, flick through and place in your home just have a more special feeling and ALWAYS bring a smile to your face.

When it comes to celebrating someone important in your life, you literally cannot go wrong with a personalised gift. And what’s more personal than showcasing shared memories and experiences?

Here are five of the best ways you can incorporate photos into your gifts to make them super special.

1. An easy-as-pie DIY photo board for your bestie.

Personalised photo boards are one of the favourite things to make because they're fun, easy and everyone loves them.

When I celebrated my 21st birthday, I took my Fujifilm instax mini instant camera to really capture ‘the moment’. The instax mini 11 is a super small camera and is light to carry around, so during the event, I gave it to all the guests to take photos. I loved seeing all the one-off shots they took!

With the instax photos, my guests were able to take a piece of the night home with them. I pinned the remaining photos that came out from that night to a corkboard. And although it looks super simple, this photo board has always been my most favourite feature in my bedroom.