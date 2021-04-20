Two men have designed a 'period glove'. And women are furious.

Two men have attempted to fix a female menstrual issue that according to the female population was not actually an issue.

A German-based start-up has been embroiled in controversy in the past week after their product was noticed, and condemned, by a gynaecologist.

Watch: If your period was a person. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The product in question is a pink glove designed to prevent women from getting menstrual blood on their hands when disposing of a pad or tampon. But the backlash was so great that they've now decided to cease all production.

Here's what you need to know about the 'pinky glove,' the men who invented it and the response they've received from women.

How did this happen?

Founders Eugen and André have shared their business idea was born back in 2010, when they moved into a share house with women and observed "there was apparently no good solution for the disposal of sanitary items".

"To be honest, as male roommates we were a little bit surprised when we looked into the bathroom bucket," Eugen explained in a post on their Instagram.