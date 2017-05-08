There's a secret to choosing the perfect lipstick shade: Just get your boobies out.

Excuse us, but it turns out the secret to finding your perfect lipstick shade has been hiding inside your bra this entire time.

According to a recent episode of The Doctors, women should match their lipstick to their nipple colour in order to find their most flattering shade.

Dr. Travis Stork – a man who I have not once seen actually wear lipstick – revealed this information to a live audience who shrieked in horror at the word ‘nipples’.

"NOT NIPPLES!" one woman could be heard yelling.

"However will I check the colour of my nipples? Goodness gracious... how crass."

Twitter promptly responded to the breaking news, with some claiming that they'd discovered this beauty hack years ago.