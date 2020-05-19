"It was absolutely unbearable." The reality of being a celebrity's lesser-known sibling.

Sibling rivalry is a rite of passage. But what happens when your sibling is one of the most famous people in the world?

What impossible pressure does that put on oneself, and how does it impact the sibling dynamic?

Of course, the public loves to peer inside the private lives of prominent figures, and family life is oft-included in that interest.

Here, we look at what the siblings of famous people have said about their famous family members.

Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus' sister, Noah Cyrus, who is a singer in her own right, recently opened up about this very topic.

In her new song 'Young & Sad', the 20-year-old sings: "My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go/ and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

Speaking on Instagram Live about the meaning behind the song, she explained: "I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister.

“But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a sh*t about due to what people said to me online.”

Noah adds, "It was absolutely unbearable."

Explaining the aforementioned lyrics, Cyrus said, "Because that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. And I always believed that, and that's so hard for me to overcome.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes."