'I cried every day'. Penny McNamee on the relentless school bullying she experienced.

Last week I shared the story of my experience with bullying at high school on my Instagram — and the response was overwhelming.

Hundreds of parents shared stories of their children being bullied and the actions they took to help them. In light of those responses, I felt compelled to tell my full story in the hope it may help some parents and kids who find themselves in a similar situation.

When I was in Year 9 at a private girls' school, I was relentlessly bullied by three girls.

For the two years prior, they had been my closest friends. Then one day they decided to stop talking to me.

I remember the day vividly. I walked out to the quadrangle at recess and sat on the bench where we always met, waiting for my three friends to join me. But on this day they walked straight past, flicking their eyes over at me and sniggering. I laughed, thinking they were messing around. I called out in a jovial manner, "hey! Where are you going?" But they didn't respond. They simply walked away, laughing. I sat very still, confused and wondering what was going on.

That was the beginning of a six-month campaign by these girls to isolate and humiliate me. It was like a sport for them.

