After 7 years and 'having her soul crushed', Big Brother's Penny Higgs is pregnant.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

After documenting her IVF journey, Big Brother star Penny Higgs has announced she is pregnant with her first child in an emotional video.

"I thought it would be different, I thought I'd have someone with me but it's okay. I'm doing this alone. I can't believe it," Higgs tearfully told viewers.

"After about seven years and having my soul crushed and never giving up, I'm having a baby," Higgs shared, clearly overwhelmed.

"I feel like it isn't real," the 36-year-old continued. "I'm so scared to say it and it makes it real but I'm actually having a baby...

"My brain is struggling to believe that this is real. I'm looking at other people that are pregnant and I'm watching their journeys and I'm like, 'Oh, wow.' And then I'm like, 'Penny wake up, you stupid girl. It's actually happening to you this time.'"

Last December, Higgs shared that she has suffered from "unexplained infertility" in the past and has gone through two miscarriages.

"I am choosing to do this alone because I can no longer wait till I meet the right person. Of course I wanted love, of course I want that and I deserve that - but a healthy type of love. If I wait until I meet the right person, I could miss out on my opportunity to be a mother," Higgs shared in a video about her fertility journey.