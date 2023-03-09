'Was it based on a real-life mould?' 5 questions we have about the $140 d**k lipstick.

A penis! For your lips.

The brand behind this fancy new schlong? Isamaya Beauty, founded by British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

In case you haven't heard of Ffrench, the 33-year-old has built a hefty resume over the years, and is just a very huge deal in the fashion and beauty world.

She's worked with famous faces such as Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cher and the likes. She's also been involved with titles such as Vogue, I-D, Dazed and W Magazine.

But, back to the shiny scrotum.

The penis-shaped lipstick, complete with testicles, costs $95 USD - which is around $140.

A very expensive peen, indeed.

There are two shades: 'Cardinal' (a red, satin lipstick shade) and 'Vanity' (a shimmery black balm) and you can buy them directly from the website.

And yes, these are some popular little tubes.

The brand completely sold out of them in February, after the first drop.

But I have some urgent questions about the metal willies. Where do I start?

1. Why are they called LIPS?

I just.... don't get it.

There were SO many other options here. So very many possibilities. Why did we land on LIPS? Who landed on LIPS?

SHOW ME WHO.

What about D**klips? Lipsd**k?? Or D**kstick??

C'mon. Even Big Lip Energy feels better than LIPS.

All missed opportunities.