Two weeks ago, tennis star Peng Shuai accused a Chinese politician of sexual assault. She hasn’t been seen since.

This article discusses sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Earlier this month, tennis star Peng Shuai accused a senior member from the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault. The claim, shared on Weibo, was erased from the site and the athlete hasn't been seen since November 2.

Concern has mounted on the whereabouts of Peng, 35, after she claimed Zhang Gaoil, who served on the party’s Politburo Standing Committee from 2013 and 2018, assaulted her almost three years ago in his own home.

In result, a growing movement has erupted and big voices are leading at the forefront, including Chinese feminist groups and international tennis stars - all demanding the safe return of Peng.

What happened to Peng Shuai?

While the post was removed from China's version of Twitter within just minutes of being posted, the allegations sent the country's heavily controlled internet into an extraordinary rabbit race to take down all posts relating to Peng.

In it, she described having an on and off again extramarital "relationship" with Zhang, 75, for years before being invited into his home to have dinner. Their "secret" relationship, she alleges, was unknown to everyone including Peng's own mother.

She says he cut it off when he began ranking higher in the Communist Party, however, got he back into contact with her a little less than three years ago and "forced" her to have sex with him while someone stood guarding the room.

“I know that for someone of your eminence, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, you’ve said that you’re not afraid,” Peng wrote in her post. “But even if it’s just me, like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth to the flame, courting self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.

“I never consented that afternoon, crying all the time."

Weibo's moderators scrambled to control the discussion surrounding the communist party member and Peng, including scrubbing searches of her name and reportedly the word 'tennis' too.

While her full post has been completely removed, translated versions are making the rounds on Twitter.

Peng Shuai at the 2019 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open. Image: Getty.