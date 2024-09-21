The Peaky Blinders movie is coming soon and we're already obsessed with this cast.

When our favourite series come to an end, we try our best to find other similar shows and films to fill that insatiable void the finale inevitably leaves behind. But try as we may, there's nothing quite like the real thing, is there?

For Peaky Blinders fans, it seems there is something like the real thing. Exactly like the real thing, actually.

Yes, a Peaky Blinders movie has been announced and we've rounded up everything you need to know.

Set in 1920s Birmingham, Peaky Blinders was a crime drama television series that followed the Shelbys, a gangster family and their fierce leader, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Now, the creators are back with a film version.

While lots of the details surrounding the film are still shrouded in mystery, we do have some juicy details about the cast and the setting.

Watch the Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer here. Article continues after video.

Why are they making a Peaky Blinders movie?

It's simple. The show is popular and there is still more story to tell.

The show's producer, Caryn Mandabach told Netflix, "The decision was to make the movie separate from the TV series, because it's pretty much clear what's happening to everybody at the end of the thing.

"We're hopeful to do a movie that will not be at the same time period. It won't be 1938. We're gonna skip a few years as we do every year."

While the plot of the film is still under wraps, the show's creator, Steven Knight gave a little teaser to Radio Times, revealing that the movie would be set during World War II and that fans should "expect the unexpected."