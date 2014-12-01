Peaches Geldof's home has been left abandoned since her death.

The dishevelled estate remains a constant reminder of the tragedy that occurred there.

The country home belonging to the late Peaches Geldof remains untouched and unused since the young star’s tragic death earlier this year.

The body of the 25-year-old was found in the Kent manor by her husband Thomas, 24. She died after a heroin overdose.

It’s reported that Thomas is still too haunted by the death of his wife to return to the home they shared with their two toddler sons, Astala and Phaedra.

A neighbour told the UK’s Mirror that the property’s dishevelled estate saddens the local community, a constant reminder of what had happened there.

“When you see Peaches’ house looking virtually ­untouched, it brings back what ­happened. It is all so very sad,” said one local.

Another unnamed neighbour told the Daily Mail: “Thomas hasn't been back to the house for a long time. Whenever he needs something, he gets his mum to pick it up.

“He is haunted by what has happened and is constantly reminded of Peaches and the happy times they shared, as well as the moment he found her.”

The Kent property has become overgrown with weeds while the musician has been living at his parents' home in London, with his two sons.

Peaches' father Bob Geldof is also still mourning the loss of his young daughter.

Speaking to UK's ITV news, Bob blamed himself for her untimely death as he “clearly failed” to help Peaches when she told her father that she had relapsed.

Bob said, "Of course I knew about it [her heroin addiction] and we did talk about it.

"She was super bright. Too bright. A very errant mind that could focus intensely on a book which she would consume and just absorb it. But the rest was a franticness. She knew what life was supposed to be and, God bless her, she tried very hard to get there. And she didn't make it."

