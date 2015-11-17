Pauline Hanson hasn’t won an election since last century.

She’s not an MP or an expert in terrorism, religion or race relations.

So why do media organisations keep on asking for her opinion?

She popped up again on Channel Nine’s The Verdict, and the performance was as predictable as ever.

It has been almost 20 years since the fish and chip shop owner from Ipswich stumbled into the federal parliament.

And while times have changed, her views haven’t.

There can’t be that many people who agree with her if election results are anything to go by. She is perpetually running for something, and never wins.

And yet, Hanson is given platform after platform to spout her views. Over the years, those views have moved only one way — towards directing outrage and hate at whichever racial or religious group is the most marginalised at that moment.

In 1996 it was Asian Australians, today it is Muslims.