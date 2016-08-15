Pauline Hanson says squat toilets are ruining the Australian way of life.

When we think about what we want from of our politicians, usually the big issues come to mind. We want to talk about health care and education, infrastructure and climate change. We want to hear their stance on tackling inequality and disadvantage.

But over the weekend, one particular politician thought there was a more pressing issue: toilets.

Yep. Today in ‘Pauline Hanson’s adventures,’ the One Nation leader has recorded a quirky interview telling viewers squat toilets will ruin their way of life.

In a video shared via her Facebook page, Hanson argued the Australian Tax Office’s decision to install squat toilets at one of its offices in Victoria is “totally confusing.” She said that if “they don’t know how to use a toilet …what the hell is going on?!”

If she hadn't just secured a six-year Senate term, and wasn't playing a role in making major political decisions, along with her three other One Nation colleagues in Parliament, it might even be funny.

Hanson scoffs while she says the ATO are putting in squat toilets "because over 20 per cent of their staff is from a non-English speaking background." HA! Making concessions for people because of cultural differences! What has Australia come to?!

Then she adds that people don't know how to use our toilets at the ATO, but also "at our parks, convention centres, in the Aussie homes...everywhere else."