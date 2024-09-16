Paulina Porizkova found her husband dead. Then she received an envelope.

Paulina Porizkova was 19 years old when she met Ric Ocasek, 21 years her senior, on set of his music video Drive. At the time, the Cars lead singer "forgot to mention" he was married with kids, and Paulina thought she had met her "perfect soulmate".

Looking back as a 59-year-old woman, void of rose-coloured glasses, the Sports Illustrated model can now see the signs of control masked as love.

"Ric didn't really want me to model because he didn't want to share me with anybody," she told Mia Freedman on Mamamia's No Filter podcast. "Which I thought was such an incredibly romantic thing to do and say. I didn't realise quite how isolated I would get by acquiescing to his wishes."

In 1989, Paulina starred in a movie called Her Alibi alongside actor Tom Selleck. Ric would show up on set to keep a close eye on things. While her body rejected the overbearing proximity, the Vogue model ignored it.

Paulina was 19 years old when she met Ric, 21 years her senior. Image: Getty