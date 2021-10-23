Meadow Walker was just 15 when her dad, Paul Walker died. This week, she got married.

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker was killed when the car he was riding in crashed into a concrete lamp post.

He was just 40 years old.

Earlier that day, Walker was hanging out with his then 15-year-old daughter, Meadow, and his mother, Cheryl. They were making plans to choose and decorate a Christmas tree later that day.

Then Walker received a text message, reminding him that he had to attend the Reach Out Worldwide charity event that afternoon.

His daughter would never see him again.

Walker would travel home from the event with his friend, Roger Rodas, with Rodas driving in his Porsche Carrera GT. While driving at 72 kilometres an hour, the car would slam into a concrete pole and two trees, and burst into flames.

Walker died from trauma and burns, while Rodas died from multiple traumas.

Cheryl has recounted his final steps in the upcoming documentary about his life, I Am Paul Walker.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” she says, according to People.