Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married for 50 years. They had a "f**k hut".

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were the original Hollywood It couple.

Married for 50 years, the actors were not only extremely good looking but extremely in love with each other - together until Newman's passing in 2008.

In the mid '80s, the Butch Cassidy actor set out to compile an oral history of his life, conducting interviews with family and friends, where his only rule was: everyone had to be "completely honest".

Those conversations are now being released in a posthumous memoir, titled Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man. In the book, obtained by People, the actor and those that knew him delve into his career, marriages, and his big love, Woodward.

On all accounts, Newman was a sex symbol.

With his iconic blue eyes and smouldering smile, the actor was captivating in classics including The Hustler, Hud, and Cool Hand Luke.

He credits his wife for that persona.

"Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature," Newman said in the memoir.

"We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars."

Image: Getty.