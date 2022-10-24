The Frankston serial killer murdered three women in the 90s. He's just applied for parole.

Warning: This post contains details murder that could be upsetting for some readers.

When former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina laid eyes on the first of Paul Denyer's victims, he knew he was hunting a killer unlike any he'd seen before.

The body of 18-year-old Elizabeth Stevens was found on June 12, 1993, in Lloyd Park Reserve in Frankston, Melbourne. She was walking home the evening before from the bus, when she was grabbed by Denyer and murdered.

Watch: The trailer for No Mercy No Remorse exploring Denyer's crimes. Post continues.

She was strangled, stabbed, her throat slashed, and a criss-cross pattern was carved into her chest. This was the scene that Bezzina was confronted with the next day.

"It was the nature of the injuries... she had very savage cuts, and she had a shoe impression on half of her face. It was quite unusual... a really hate [filled] thing," he told Mamamia.

Denyer went on to kill two more young women in the Frankston area before finally being caught.

On July 8, 1993, he abducted, strangled, stabbed and slashed Deborah Fream, a 22-year-old mother who had ducked out of her home to fetch some milk she needed for her dinner.

On July 30, 1993, Natalie Russell, 17, was walking home from school when Denyer subjected her to a similarly horrendous attack.

Denyer was caught a day after killing his final victim, and while he was first sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole, that was changed on appeal to a 30 year minimum.